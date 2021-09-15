FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has announced that the Town of Verona Island has launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State’s online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations.

Rapid Renewal is an e-commerce service allowing citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless online transaction. Rapid Renewal has gained national acclaim and Mainers have enthusiastically embraced it.

While municipal participation in Rapid Renewal is optional, the service has now grown to 319 municipalities and has seen more than 2.3 million transactions processed to date. The Town of Verona Island will accept payments via e-check and credit card. Residents can continue to visit the administrative office to pay in person, but now also have the option of conducting these transactions online. Through Rapid Renewal, citizens can quickly and easily renew their vehicle registrations and pay their municipal excise taxes online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rapid Renewal may be accessed through www.sosonline.org, the Secretary of State’s site for online services.

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 207-626-8400 or by email at sos.office@maine.gov.