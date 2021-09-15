Minyo joins GfK’s US Commercial team, bringing expertise in strategic branding, account leadership
Has guided consumer insights teams servicing global companies in CPG, retail, financial servicesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK has tapped consumer insights expert Marie Minyo as Vice President and Account Director on its client-facing Commercial team in the US. Minyo comes to the role with rich experience in helping global brands make smart, data-driven decisions in a variety of industries.
Minyo was an integral part of WPP throughout her career, holding senior client management roles at Landor and several Kantar companies. Most recently, she was Executive Director, Client Services, at global branding agency Landor, leading B2B and B2C client relationships from RFP to final brand launch and activation. Her industry knowledge and expertise in effectively managing multi-faceted client engagements were key in driving growth and developing strong talent at the firm.
Prior to Landor, Minyo held positions throughout Kantar, including Senior Vice President at Millward Brown – focusing on brand and advertising research – as well as account leadership positions at InsightExpress and TNS, where she focused on custom research across CPG and financial services.
"Marie brings a powerful understanding of clients‘ challenges and needs to this important role,“ said Tom Neri, GfK’s Commercial Director for Marketing and Consumer Intelligence in the US. "She has earned the respect of a host of customers and colleagues alike and is a sought-after thought leader in branding and strategic decision making. We feel she makes a perfect addition to a team strongly focused on helping clients grow and drive revenue in even difficult times.“
