ICARO™ and TV Azteca International Announce the Launch of “AZTECA NOW” in Europe

Azteca TV International to Release AI-Driven Media App for European Distribution in Germany, Spain and Portugal

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™) powered “AZTECA NOW” premium video app for smartphones and tablets will be released by TV Azteca International, TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V., across iOS and Android stores in Germany, Spain, and Portugal. AZTECA NOW’s European launch will be marketed and distributed to millions of existing viewers in TV Azteca International’s audience of more than 100 million in its distribution footprint, making it one of the most widely-distributed premium video apps in the world.

The new “AZTECA NOW” app will provide European audiences with mobile access on both Android and iOS devices to TV Azteca International’s premium multi-vertical original content including its award-winning telenovelas (soap operas), original movie catalog, premiere dramatic series, and its ADN40 24/7 news channel. Specifically, the app includes access to highly-acclaimed telenovelas such as Destino, Los Rey, and Hombre Tenías que Ser, television series such as Demencia, Drenaje Profundo, and Lucho en Familia, and movies such as El Gavilan Pollero, La Amargura de mi Raza, and La Hija del Ministro.

“After the successful launch of the AZTECA NOW AI-driven media app in partnership with TV Azteca in 13 countries across parts of North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America to over 50M subscribers, we are pleased to announce our joint expansion and entry into the European markets starting with Germany, Spain and Portugal,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “We believe that the AZTECA NOW AI-driven premium video app is one of the best media technology platforms in the market and we are extremely pleased that the wonderful team at TV Azteca share our vision and confidence to expand the best dynamic AI-driven digital media app with premium LATAM original content.”

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 190M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to empower media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace.

The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico, Azteca Trece, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates Azteca Web, an Internet company for North American Spanish speakers.TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating shareholder value, contributing to build the middle class of the countries in which they operate and improving society through excellence. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. The companies include TV Azteca (www.tvazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.elektra.com.mx: www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (www.totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. However, the member companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.