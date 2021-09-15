Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment is expected to decline from $0.58 billion in 2020 to $0.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $0.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The upcoming shortage of skilled healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), drives the remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and equipment market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2517&type=smp

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

Trends In The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with remote patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition. IoT technology enables healthcare service providers to remotely monitor patients’ health parameters. These devices are miniaturized multi-sensing devices, aiding healthcare professionals to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and physiological parameters, and recommend the appropriate treatment. Major companies offering IoT and wireless sensor technology integrated patient monitoring devices include Xsensio, InSilixa, 1Drop Diagnostics, Kenzen.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type of device, end user, application and geography.

By Type Of Device: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Hematology Monitors, Multi-Parameter Monitors

By End User: Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals

By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Monitoring And Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications

By Geography: The global remote patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market share, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market players, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market segments and geographies, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings), By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices (Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories), By Pulse Oximeters (Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-Held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters), By Temperature Monitoring Devices (Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vital-parameter-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Temperature Monitoring Devices (Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers, Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-monitoring-and-body-temperature-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/