Central Nervous System Drugs Market Trends Strategies, And Opportunities In The Central Nervous System Drugs Market 2021

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow from $125.28 billion in 2020 to $126.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The strong economic growth boosted the demand for central nervous system drugs and this drove the market during the historic period.

The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord. The central nervous system integrates sensory information and instructs the body to respond accordingly. The spinal cord is a channel for signals between the brain and the rest of the body. A CNS disorder is a condition in which the brain and spinal cord’s ability to function is affected, hence affecting the body. The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities.

Trends In The Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market

Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality. These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services. For instance, in January 2017, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals collaborated with New York-based biotech company Ovid Therapeutics to develop TAK-935, a drug for the treatment of rare epilepsy disorders in children. Also, Israel based D-Pharm LTD. and China based Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are co-developing DP-VPA, an anti-epileptic drug. In October 2016, UCB Pharmaceuticals signed a partnership agreement with Evotec for the research and development of drugs for nervous disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market Segments:

The global central nervous system drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global CNS drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American central nervous system drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global central nervous system drugs market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Central Nervous System Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Biogen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

