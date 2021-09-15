Global Ursolic Acid Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Ursolic Acid Market 2021-2030

Ursolic Acid Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Ursolic Acid Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company's Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the ursolic acid market is expected to grow from $7.62 million in 2020 to $8.12 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth of the ursolic acid market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ursolic acid market is expected to reach $10.34 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years.

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It is presumed to contain antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

Global Ursolic Acid Market Segments:

The global ursolic acid market is further segmented based on type, form, end-use and geography.

By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others

By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global ursolic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American ursolic acid market accounts for the largest share in the global ursolic acid market.

Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ursolic acid global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ursolic acid market, ursolic acid global market share, ursolic acid global market players, ursolic acid global market segments and geographies, ursolic acid market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ursolic acid global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ursolic Acid Market Organizations Covered: Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi an TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals, and Cayman Chemical Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

