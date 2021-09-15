Global Radio Station Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Radio Station Market 2021-2030

Radio Station Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Radio Station Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the radio station market is expected to grow from $44.74 billion in 2020 to $47.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -2%. The growth in the event advertisements in radio broadcasting is driving the radio station market.

The radio station market consists of sales of radio broadcasting services and the products related to radio broadcasting. Radio broadcasting services are typically a radio waves or audio signals that are transmitted from servers to larger audience all over the world. Radio waves can be transmitted in the form of AM (Amplitude Modulation) or FM (Frequency Modulation) and analog/digital technology is used for broadcasting the programs over a radio network.

Trends In The Global Radio Station Market

Curated and personalized music over the radio is the latest trend in the radio market. A curated and personalized music option helps the listeners to choose the various personalized radio stations. Radio companies and online audio streaming companies are updating their apps to enhance the listener experience by adding personalized radio channels. For instance, Spotify, one of the largest online audio streaming companies, added artist radio feature which helps the audience to feature the personalized radio stations. Personalized radio stations can be covered with endless tracks from different artists. The personalized and curated music options helped radio companies to continuously engage the audience by recommending personalized content and also many companies took this strategy as a competitive advantage.

Global Radio Station Market Segments:

The global radio station market is further segmented based on type, application, end use and geography.

By Type: Broadcast Radio, Satellite Radio, Online/ Mobile Radio

By Application: Advertising, Public License Fee, Subscription

By End Use: Entertainment, Communications, Commercial

By Geography: The global radio station market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radio Station Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radio station global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global radio station market, radio station global market share, radio station global market players, radio station global market segments and geographies, radio station market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The radio station market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Radio Station Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Radio Station Market Organizations Covered: Entercom Communications, Cumulus Media, CBS, iHeartMedia, Beasley Broadcast Group, Cox Radio, Townsquare Media, SFX Broadcasting, Bell Media, Emmis Communications, Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Simoco, Raytheon Company, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales SA, Raytheon Company, RELM Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Tait Radio Communications Limited, Sepura PLC, ABC Radio, Bonneville Broadcasting, Communicorp, UTV Radio, Beasley Broadcast Group, Buckley Radio, American General Media, Salem Media Group, Walt Disney, Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

