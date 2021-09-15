Radon Measurement Instrument Market Worth $1,179.3 Million by 2030 | by Mechanism, Measurement Duration & Application

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Radon Measurement Instrument Market

Radon measurement instrument is also known as radon testers, radon detectors, and radon analyzers. The basic application of this instrument is to test presence of radon in the surrounding by collecting air samples for longer or shorter period as per requirement. These radon measurement instrument analyze radon level through active and passive detection method. Radon measurement instruments are used in industries, research laboratories, and houses & commercial spaces.The radon measurement instrument market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The major driving factor of the radon measurement instrument is its installation in workplaces to detect radon levels and further plan measures to reduce it, if the levels are higher than recommended. In addition, radon causes lung cancer and excess exposure to radon is harmful to human health. Therefore, awareness about human health is another factor that drives the radon measurement instrument market globally.

Top 10 Key Market Players
ABB
Bertin Instruments
Durridge
FJ Specialty
Ludlum Measurements, Inc.
Pylon Electronics
Rad Elec Inc.
SARAD GmbH
SunRADON LLC
Tracerlab GmbH

Key Market Segments
By Mechanism
Active
Passive

By Measurement duration
Long term
Short term

By Application
Residential & Commercial
Research Laboratories
Industrial

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA