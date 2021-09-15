Global Lending Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Lending Market 2021-2030

Lending Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Lending Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the lending market is expected to grow from $6.04 trillion in 2020 to $6.93 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.81 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies and student loans companies. This market covers all types of loans including mortgage loans, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans and industrial loans. Revenue generated from the lending market includes all the interest charges levied by the lending entities such as banks and financial institutions against the loans sanctioned, but not the value of the loans themselves. This market includes interest charged by the banks on credit card and other payment cards as well as mortgages and other loans.

Trends In The Global Lending Market

Banks and financial institutions are adopting digitization solutions to modernize their commercial lending business. This move is mainly a result of increasing competition among banks and growing demand for simplified and quick commercial lending process. Digitization enables faster approval of commercial loan, which can otherwise be a complex and slow process. It also enables banks to target new customer categories and offer customer centric solutions, which leads to improved efficiencies in the commercial lending business. Major companies which incorporated digitization in lending are Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Hana Bank and Fidor Bank.

Global Lending Market Segments:

The global lending market is further segmented based on type, interest rate and geography.

By Type: Corporate Lending, Household Lending, Government Lending

By Interest Rate: Fixed Rate, Floating Rate

Subsegments covered: Working Capital, Short Term - Corporate Lending, Long Term - Corporate Lending, Home Loans, Personal Loans, Other Household Loans, Short Term - Government Lending, Long Term - Government Lending

By Geography: The global lending market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe lending market accounts for the largest share in the global lending market.

Lending Market Organizations Covered: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

