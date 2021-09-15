Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the brain and neuroimaging devices market is expected to grow from $31.429 billion in 2020 to $32.577 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $41.122 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. An increase in the incidence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the market.

The brain and neuroimaging devices market consists of sales of brain and neuroimaging devices and related services by businesses that manufacture them. Brain and neuroimaging devices are medical devices used to capture the structure and function of the brain for studying the areas affected by neurological disorders, brain functioning and activity of the brain.

Trends In The Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market

Companies and researchers are focusing on developing portable brain scanners that are expected to revolutionize brain imaging by lowering the cost of devices, making it affordable and accessible to all. EMVision Medical Devices and researchers at Queensland University have developed a portable brain scanner technology that enables brain scanning to be performed at almost any location. Researchers at University College London have developed a portable MEG brain scanner that is lightweight, worn like just a helmet but can measure brain activity even as people make natural movements, providing improved imaging opportunities for patients with disorders which cause unprompted body movements, such as epilepsy.

Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Segments:

The global brain and neuroimaging devices market is further segmented based on imaging type, end-user, application and geography.

By Imaging Type: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magneto Encephalography (MEG), Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Other Applications

By Geography: The global brain and neuroimaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides brain and neuroimaging devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global brain and neuroimaging devices market, brain and neuroimaging devices market share, brain and neuroimaging devices market players, brain and neuroimaging devices market segments and geographies, brain and neuroimaging devices market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Organizations Covered: GE, Siemens, Philips, Canon, Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic Plc, EB Neuro S.p.A., Neurosoft, MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Elekta.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

