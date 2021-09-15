Global Employment Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Employment Services Market 2021-2030

Employment Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Employment Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the employment services market is expected to grow from $978.72 billion in 2020 to $1193.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1677.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The employment services market consists of sales of employment services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that list employment vacancies and refer or place applicants for employment; provide executive search, recruitment, and placement services; supply workers to clients' businesses for limited periods of time to supplement the working force of the client; or provide human resources and human resource management services to client businesses and households.

Trends In The Global Employment Services Market

Executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify recruitment process. Recruitment process involves screening of profiles from a large applicant pool which is time consuming. Artificial intelligence can automate this process for effective screening and assessment of candidates. Additionally, artificial intelligence powered chat bots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews. For instance, the ARYA platform by Leoforce uses artificial intelligence to analyse profiles, resumes and information on the web to screen job applicants. Olivia, a chat bot communicates with candidates through mobile platforms or social channels to schedule interviews.

Global Employment Services Market Segments:

The global employment services market is further segmented based on type, vertical, mode and geography.

By Type: Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations

By Vertical: Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology, Others

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global employment services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American employment services market accounts for the largest share in the global employment services market.

Employment Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides employment services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global employment services market, employment services global market share, employment services market players, employment services market segments and geographies, employment services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The employment services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Employment Services Market Organizations Covered: Adecco S A, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Inc, HireRight LLC, Sterling Talent Solution.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

