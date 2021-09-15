Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market to Boost at a CAGR of 5.3% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The biological wastewater treatment market is expected to grow USD 12.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Anaerobic, Aerobic), End-Use Industry (Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Meat & Poultry, Others), Municipal), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global biological wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2019 to USD 12.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market share across the globe. The strict regulatory requirements by the government on the disposal of wastewater to protect the environment and prevent its degradation has resulted in increased adoption of biological wastewater treatment systems in the region. The presence of major players of the market in the region has also contributed to market growth.
The leading players of the market include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia, Aquatech International, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pentair plc, Samco Technologies, Inc., Xylem Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Dryden Aqua Ltd. The companies are focusing on expanding in new markets with effective marketing strategies to increase their market share. The companies have also adopted the strategy of innovation and new product launches and acquisitions.
This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the process, end-use industry, and regions of biological wastewater treatment market. On the basis of process, the market can be divided into anaerobic and aerobic. Aerobic treatment refers to the process when oxygen is required by the microorganisms to break organic matter, whereas anaerobic treatment do not require oxygen. The aerobic wastewater treatment dominates the market share due to less cost of installation and a simple process. The aerobic process also involves stability in processing of effluents. On the basis of end-use industry, the market can be classified into industrial and municipal segment. The industrial segment can be further divided into pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, chemicals, meat & poultry, and others (oil and gas, textile, metal, dairy). The industrial segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its requirement of high biological oxygen in the process of treatment. The industries generate incredibly contaminated water that can be treated only through high biological oxygen fuelling the demand for biological wastewater treatment market.
The primary driver for the growth of the market is the rising awareness and consciousness of people towards the environment and the strict regulatory requirements by various bodies regarding the disposal of waste by industries. The Global Water Institute has predicted that by 2030, 700 million people will be displaced worldwide due to extreme scarcity of water. Rising concerns about water scarcity is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The rapid growth of population will increase the consumption of freshwater and the need to reuse water, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.
The global biological wastewater treatment market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
