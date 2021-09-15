How Is Diabetes Contributing To The Growth Of The Medical Tricorder Market?

The Business Research Company’s Medical Tricorder Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is contributing to the growth of the medical tricorder market. Chronic diseases are illnesses that endure for a year or longer and require ongoing medical care, interfere with daily activities, or both. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes are among the world's top causes of mortality and disability. Medical tricorders are used to diagnose and detect diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic illnesses. According to the Physician's Academy for Cardiovascular Education, in 2019, 523 million cardiovascular cases were registered globally. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019 around 17.9 million or 32% of all global deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases.

The global medical tricorder market size is expected to grow from $3.33 billion in 2020 to $3.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in growth trend in the medical tricorder market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medical tricorder market is expected to reach $5.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Major players covered in the global medical tricorder industry are QuantuMDx, Cloud DX, Qualcomm Technologies, Basil Leaf Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceutical, Fujikura, Basler, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

North America was the largest region in the medical tricorder market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the medical tricorder market. The regions covered in the medical tricorder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global medical tricorder market report is segmented by type into USB camera, fiber optic camera, wireless, corded, others, by application into diagnosis, monitoring, others, by end user into hospitals, clinics, others.

