Rising Demand for smart fabrics and smart wearables to Spur the Sales of Conductive Textile at 5% CAGR through 2031
The global conductive textiles market is driven by high demand from the military and defense sector, followed by the healthcare sector.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conductive Textile Market - Scope of the Report
The conductive textile market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2019 - 2027. The study predicts crucial trends that are determining the growth of the conductive textile market.
This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of conductive textile.
The report primarily conveys a summary of the market, considering the present and upcoming construction industry scenarios to reveal striking sides relating to the adoption of conductive textiles across prominent regional markets.
Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global conductive textile market to witness an average annual growth of ~5% during the forecast period. The global conductive textiles market is driven by high demand from the military and defense sector, followed by the healthcare sector.
Rising demand for waterproof conductors, flexible and stretchable conductors, and multi-chip modules is also projected to drive conductive textile market growth and provide innovative solutions.
Key factors that are expected to hamper the conductive textile market growth are the high costs involved at almost every stage of the supply chain from the manufacturing process to its end products, along with R&D investments for continuous improvements in products.
Conductive Textile Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the conductive textile market on the basis of product, fabric, end-use industry, and region.
Product
• Woven conductive textile
• Non-woven conductive textile
• Knitted conductive textile
• Wool
• Other products
Fabric
• Cotton
• Nylon
• Polyester
• Wool
• Other fabrics
End-use Industry
• Healthcare
• Military & Defense
• Sports & Fitness
• Consumer Electronics
• Aviation
• Automotive
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Japan
• APEJ
• MEA
Prominent companies operating in the global conductive textile market include
• Eeonyx Corporation,
• Laird, PLC,
• Metal Textiles Corporation,
• Seiren Co. Ltd,
• Swift Textile Metallizing, LLC, and
• Toray Industries, Inc. among others.
The following are the major objectives of the study.
• To define, describe, and forecast the conductive textiles market based on type, end user, and region
• To provide detailed information about key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the market
• To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the overall market
• To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and draw a competitive landscape for market leaders
• To forecast the market size, by value, with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
• To strategically profile key players, and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
• To analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & development (R&D) in conductive textiles market
