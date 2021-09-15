KENYA IS SET TO HOST THE 2ND ANNUAL AFRICA DIGITAL FINANCE SUMMIT IN FEBRUARY 2022

ADFS Logo

The 2nd annual ADFS is set to be held in February 2022, under the theme The Future of Finance in Africa; our pathway to financial freedom

It was a great honor for me to speak during ADFS summit 2021, I look forward to a great conversation in 2022 as we chart out a pathway towards the future of finance in Africa” — Dr. Olufunso Regional Principal Officer, Africa Development Bank.