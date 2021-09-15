SLS Groupe now provides legal, second passport to acquire citizenship for several countries including CA, EU, and US
Sets to provide quick, legal, second passport and citizenship to North Africa and Morocco.QUEBEC, QUEBEC CITY, CANADA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLS GROUPE is a group of lawyers and consultants in Immigration and Citizenship present throughout the world with an administrative headquarters in Laval Canada and has been operating for several years and dates back to the first investment procedures which allow citizens to acquire citizenship for several countries including Canada, Europe, and the United States
As a Member of the Spanish and Portuguese Chamber of Commerce, and with over 30 years of legal expertise in business immigration, investors, workers and others, through lawyers, registered consultants for several countries including Canada, SLS Groupe acts for your future and deploys all possible means for the resettlement of your families with a new permanent residence and citizenship for the development of your family in full transparency and security with a Canadian code of ethics and conduct.
With several years of experience, SLS Groupe have become experts in permanent residence, citizenship by investment, or skilled worker procedures for several countries where they are legally authorized and represented.
SLS Groupe is partnered with Capital Transimmobilier, a home and property management firm based in Morocco and takes care of all sales of real estate of all kinds throughout the Moroccan territory. In conjunction with SLS EDUCATION, SLS Groupe develops partnerships in education and manages a group of higher schools in Canada, Morocco and Benin through to the Northern parts of Africa. You can check out other partnerships on http://www.slsgroupe.com/groupe.
SLS GROUPE with their Partners and lawyers are a Governments Approved Citizenship through Investment programs and services Provider, guiding potential applicants to buy citizenship through investment to avail global reach and become global citizens.
The SLS Groupe has provided over 840 Visitor Visa, 2,800 Permanent residence, 1,750 Citizenship by invest. 2,343 Student Permit, 390 Family Visa and a record of 94% Success rate in over 11 nations across the globe and are looking to expand to the northern parts of Africa.
With efficiency and ethics, the SLS Groupe helps build a better future.
