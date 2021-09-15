Submit Release
Bestseller Tewyx has been published in 58 languages: A movie based on the book is currently in production

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The movie, based on a worldwide bestseller, Tewyx, a book that has been published in 58 different languages and is available for purchase in almost 200 countries all over the world, is currently in production.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgHCV9pgtLg
The filmmakers have already published the musical intro of the movie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NlC9eJAUUI

Several roles have been cast. However, the casting is still in process. Tewyx is a touching story, which depicts how one’s personal and professional relationships can be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From the top straight to the rock bottom… And back. What happens to those who lose everything in an instant? And what about those who get rich real fast?

It is interesting that one of the roles in the film - the director of the prison, Karel Smith, is played by the convicted murderer Jiří Kajínek, who was released on amnesty in the Czech Republic.

The premiere of the film Tewyx is expected in March 2022. If you’re interested in visiting us during the shooting or in participating in the making of the movie, please contact us via email: info@tewyxfilm.com

At present, 80% of the film has already been made and has been shot, for example, in Dubai or the Czech Republic. Filming in the United States will take place in November and December.

About us:
Tewyx is an American movie based on the bestselling book Tewyx. The movie is currently in the making.

Link to IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15413442/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Alex Adams is the director and the scriptwriter of the movie. The movie is currently being shot in 20 different countries and the expected budget is 35 million dollars.

Link to IMDB: https://www.imdb.me/alexadams

Contact Information:
e-mail: info@tewyxfilm.com

Alex Adams
Tewyx Film
email us here

