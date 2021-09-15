Scooter Rental Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2030

Scooter rental market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021-2030. The market is segmented based on application, technology, installation and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scooter Rental Market Outlook 2030 -Scooter rental refers to renting a scooter for a limited time. Users pay for the rental of motor vehicles hourly, either in advance before using the vehicle, or through subscription. The user can find the nearest parking space to pick up the car or park the car in the parking space closest to the destination. Users can use these rental services through mobile apps. Two-wheeler rental company verifies lessees by verifying driver's license and other national certificates. After digitization, renting a bike has become easy and convenient. In addition, users choose the scooter rental service more because they do not worry about maintenance, and they can easily pick up the scooter at the nearest dock. The key players analyzed in the report include Lime, Bird, Nextbike, Cityscoot, Mobike, Spin, Scoot, LYFT, Bolt, Hopr, Zipp, eBikeGo

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the automotive industry on a large scale. It has led to the suspension of manufacturing facilities and a fall in the volume of sales. Also, the demand for both commercial and passenger vehicles has shown a downward trend in 2020. Apart from this, the outbreak has forced people to be confined in their homes only due to which the rate of outing has decreased. This decline, as expected, will affect the scooter rental industry adversely. The budget allocation for R&D is likely to be less, which will hamper the innovation of a two-wheeler. However, companies are taking preventive measures to tackle the adverse effects of the outbreak.

Top Impacting Factors

Increasing preferences of micro-mobility services as a mode of transportation due to their cost-effectiveness and focus on development and availability of sustainable modes of transportation are expected to drive the growth of the global scooter rental market.

Lack of infrastructure availability required for the successful operations of this service and higher expenditure incurred on marketing and promotions of these services in comparison to the revenues generated by the major market players is reducing the sustainability of smaller players acts as a major factor restraining the growth of the global scooter rental market.

Growing traffic congestion on roads and adoption of electrically powered vehicles can provide new opportunities for the global scooter rental market.

Market Trends

Electric Scooter – Future of Automotive Industry

Cities across the country are facing congestion and pollution caused by rapid urbanization, which tremendously pressurizes the public transportation system. The two-wheeler rental market provides a solid solution for the local tourism industry and greatly promotes the development of the local industry. In addition, electric scooters are slowly entering the market, for example, few Indian startups, such as Zipp and eBikeGo, provide electric scooter rental services in selected cities. Also, the world seems to be ready for the rebirth of electric vehicles (EVs), as issues ranging from environmental issues to fluctuating oil prices continue to push consumers to switch to internal combustion engine alternatives, so the global electric vehicle market is exploding. Several factors have led to the increasing use of e-scooter and e-scooter exchange services.These include rapid urbanization, growing populations of Gen Z and Millennials, and increasing concerns about environmental friendliness and sustainability. During the forecast period, the penetration of electric fleets may promote the development of the scooter rental market as both the e-scooter market and the scooter rental market are directly related to each other so the increase in the consumption of electric scooters will lead to the growth of the scooter rental market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the scooter rental industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of scooter rental market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the scooter rental market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed scooter rental market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. 