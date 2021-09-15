Submit Release
American SoundBar's Made-in-America Custom Jeep SoundBars Are Now Waterproof

One of the nation’s best in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars now has waterproof soundbars.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that its Made-in-America custom jeep soundbars are now waterproof.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Custom Jeep Builds shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that its featured waterproof package is the Kicker Kit for the JL/JT and JK Soundbars.

According to Mendez, American SoundBar’s basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of its unique audio design and engineering.

The kicker speakers, according to Mendez, are marine grade speakers, which are meant for boats. But the company added them to its soundbar.

“Marine grade speakers are trending right now in the jeep industry,” Mendez stressed before adding, “The speakers also feature built-in RGB LED lights, which make the speaker glow different colors in the middle and built-in mini-tweeters, which give extra mid-range level highs.”

Mendez went on to reveal that its soundbars are made out of polyethylene, which is a very consumer friendly plastic chemical.

“This material is highly durable and proven not to crack or bend,” Mendez noted. “It is considered an excellent option for electrical and audio insulation. This is one of the main reasons our soundbars were engineered not to need any poly fill when installing audio speakers. Lastly, polyethylene retains its properties in extreme weather conditions, making our soundbar waterproof.”

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

