Increasing Clamor around In-Car Infotainment Likely to Fuel Automotive Human Machine Interface System Demand: Fact.MR
Fact.MR has complied a report on automotive human machine interface systems market for the assessment period of 2017-2022.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industries, significantly contributing to the gross domestic product of several countries. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic posed serious challenges for which the industry was under-prepared. Halted production and disruptions in the supply chain resulted in a huge setback in the automotive industry.
However, with the acceleration in the vaccination process across several countries like the U.K., the U.S., Germany, India, and China, manufacturers are making conscious efforts to bring the automotive industry back on track, with innovations and expansion strategies.
The global demand for automotive human machine interface is projected to exhibit an impressive expansion at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to the latest research by Fact.MR. The report estimates revenues from the market to increase from US$ 17,119 Mn in 2017 to reach nearly US$ 30,000 Mn by 2022-end.
Growing of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with significant demand for vehicle automation will remain instrumental in driving the growth of automotive human machine interface systems market. Sales of automotive human machine interface systems is also impacted by a number of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors including growing technological advancements with a refocus on sustainability and the ‘green movement’ albeit various regulatory directives for manufacturers of automotive human machine interface systems market. However, the paradigm shift towards green technology will only impact the market moderately considering high development time for subsidiaries like charging points and efficient, affordable batteries.
Speaking about the global automotive landscape, Fact.MR predicts that China will continue to remain a go-to destinations for various research and development activities, including pilot runs of products. Although fragmented, China is likely to move towards market consolidation, giving an opportunity to local manufacturers and suppliers to emerge in market-leading positions. Key companies are projected to set up R&D facilities in China.
Soaring demand for in-car infotainment systems will translate into increased sales of automotive human-machine interface systems by 2022. Used for navigation, communication, and entertainment, infotainment systems uses human machine interface systems, connected through devices and software, to enable seamless human interaction with automated systems in vehicles. Largely adopted in ultrahigh-end luxury segment cars, human-machine interface-powered infotainment systems provide a holistic in-car experience. However, Fact.MR envisages that automakers will soon begin to target high-end and mid-segment cars and deploy human machine interface systems, especially in APEJ and North America.
Increasing penetration of connected mobile phone uses in vehicles for navigation and communication is likely to influence market growth over the forecast period. Advancements like supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and alarming, receiving, and sending information, and integration with enterprise-resource handling systems will further drive the global automotive human machine interface system market. Manufacturers working on an efficient and sophisticated mix of design and layout coupled with tactile and ergonomic response system for optimal user experience will drive human-machine interface implementation, predicts Fact.MR.
Meeting regulatory and standards considerations pertaining to design and manufacturing will gain prominence in the coming years. Standards governing the placements of the components, legend size, color, emergency buttons configuration, and other factors like usability and efficiency will define the product application, making it imperative for manufacturers to meet industry benchmarks. Tighter emphasis on regulations will further define the growth trajectory of the global market for human-machine interface systems in the foreseeable future. Americans with Disability Act (ADA) regulations that call for overall accessible features for passengers with disabilities, could bring innovation opportunities for manufactures and component designers.
Key Takeaways from the Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the most-lucrative region for the market, in terms of revenues. The markets in Europe and APEJ are estimated to register similar CAGRs through 2022.
The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan will collectively account for revenues worth US$ 2,235.8 Mn by 2022-end, with MEA being comparatively more lucrative than Japan.
Central display automotive human machine interface will remain preferred among products in the market. However, sales of head-up display (HUD) automotive human machine interface are expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.
Automotive human machine interface systems will witness the largest sales in sedans/SUVs, to surpass US$ 10,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.
Luxury/sports cars will continue to be the second largest car type segment in the global market, with sales estimated to register the highest CAGR through 2022.
Aftermarket is estimated to remain the largest sales channel for automotive human machine interface systems, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 20,000 Mn by 2022-end.
By technology type, visual automotive human machine interface systems will remain dominant in the market during the forecast period.
Sales of mechanical automotive human machine interface will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2022.
Key Companies
Delphi Automotive Plc.
Denso Corporation
Valeo SA.
Saint-Gobain SA
Honeywell International Inc.
Magneti Marelli S.P.A
Nippon Seiki CO.
Additional Questions Answered – Global Human Machine Interface Systems Market
In the future, would government regulation prove to be a deterrent considering driver alertness?
What are some key opportunity regions for the HMI providers?
What are some major challenges hampering the growth of the global human machine interface systems market?
