Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 300 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 300 block of 51st Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:18 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. 

 

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a black 4 door Lexus, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

