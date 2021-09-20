2021 iLuxury Awards Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Cycle

iLuxury Awards June-September Winners 2021 iLuxury Awards Statuettes - Queen Maia & Princess Loly 2021 iLuxury Awards Statuette Characters

iLuxury Awards announced the list of 2021 June-September winners, in hopes to celebrate, honor, and recognize global luxurious brands, products, and services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Luxury Awards announced the list of 2021 June-September winners, of this distinguished awards program’s inaugural cycle, to the public. This announcement is featured with International Awards Associate’s (IAA) influential leverage to captivate the attention of luxury brands within various industries worldwide.

At its core, this award caters to luxury brands, products, services, as well as other relevant international advocates, whereby IAA hopes to celebrate, honor, and recognize both established and aspiring luxurious brands, whom transcend the barriers of segregation through various iLuxury Categories, which include: Luxury Brands, Luxury Design, Luxury Real Estate & Property, Luxury Fashion & Products, Luxury Transportation, Luxury Travel, Luxury Accommodation, etc. “As human beings, our adoration and fondness for luxurious goods and services has been long running since the dawn of time,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Therefore, through this award, we aim to provide luxurious brands, products, and services with a virtuous certification for their invaluable concepts and innovations.”

For the duration of the first cycle, we received a multitude of distinguished nominations, originating from 35 countries worldwide, including but not limited to: Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States. Throughout our first cycle, 1,282 luxury brands, products, and services from several industries were nominated. However, only 114 nominations, the crème de la crème, emerged triumphant.

“We were astonished, and also ecstatic, to be able to acknowledge the multitude of phenomenal entries, this cycle,” Kenjo remarked. “Thus, I’m doubly elated as we proceed onto the following cycle, in hopes that these luxury brands continuously impress us with spectacular and sumptuous concepts and innovations.”

Please visit the iLuxury Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

The 2021 iLuxury Awards is currently calling for entries, for the subsequent cycles, with FREE nominations. Bring Forth Everlasting Opulence via your brands today.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, New York Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled iLuxury Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.