Lindström launches Sterilizable/ Autoclavable Cleanroom Goggle Washing Service in India
Lindström expands its service offerings to Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industry by Introducing Sterilizable/ Autoclavable Cleanroom Goggle Washing Service
Lindstrom has brought one of a kind service to India which will help Pharma Industry to meet increased compliances. Lindstrom has a state of art & compliant facility with complete Cleanroom portfolio”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindström India, a 100% subsidiary of the Finnish Lindström Oy, India’s only organized workwear and Cleanroom service company has expanded its service offering to serve the growing demand of ready to use sterilize/ ready to use sterile cleanroom goggles coming from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry.
— Mr. Shyam Khante - Lindström Pharma Advisory Board Member
Inaugurating the new Cleanroom Goggle service unit, Mr. Shyam Khante, Lindström Pharma Advisory Board Member stated: “Lindstrom has brought one of a kind service to India which will help Pharma Industry to meet increased compliances. Lindstrom has a state of art and compliant facility with complete Cleanroom portfolio offering for Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies."
Mr. Manas Kumar, Country Head Cleanroom Service, and Marketing and Business Development, Director - Asia Lindstrom opined: “India is a very important market for Lindström Group. We have been operating in this country for more than 14 years now and have both Workwear and Cleanroom Service which cover almost the entire geography of India. Lindstrom has chosen Pharma as one of its six focus industries and I am very happy to introduce this latest addition to our comprehensive Cleanroom service offering. With our high growth rate in India, Lindstrom Group is happy to continue to invest in expanding our operations in the future as well.”
Lindström Cost-effective hygienic Cleanroom textiles services for Pharmaceutical and biotech Industry ensures optimal hygiene levels while adhering to relevant regulatory guidelines on the pharmaceutical industry. With outsourced Cleanroom textile products and accessories management, we help customers to improve their operational efficiency and ensure the right textiles are in use, every day. Our solution helps to reduce indirect costs and follow good documentation practices by offering real-time reports for your use. We ensure the safety of Pharmaceutical products and help Industry to become more sustainable.
About Lindström India
Lindström India is a subsidiary of Lindström Group, a Finnish workwear service company. Established in 2007, Lindström India is the only organized rental workwear service company in India employing more than 750 persons in India. The company provides clean workwear to more than 300,000 people daily across India with more than 1.8 million garments in circulation in India catering to over 2500 customers across different industry segments in India. Headquartered in Delhi, Lindström India has service centres in 11 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Panchkula, Vadodara, Vizag, Tinsukia and Pune. Pune also has.
Lindström Group
Lindström is a textile service company focus on making our customers’ lives easier by supporting them to shine and their businesses to grow. Our easy-to-use textile services are a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly way of taking care of a company’s textile needs. We strive to create value for our customers in everything we do, executed with an excellent customer experience.
Lindström Group
Lindström is a textile service company focused on making our customers’ lives easier in Europe and in Asia. With our 4,550 passionate employees, we offer sustainable and easy-to-use textile services that ensure safe and hygienic solutions for the best possible customer experience. In 2020, the turnover of the Lindström Group was 388 million euros. www.lindstromgroup.com
Our Purpose is
We care for people and our planet by inspiring people to shine and businesses to grow sustainably.
Ramdev Agarwal
Lindstrom Services India Pvt Ltd
+91 98602 82543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
This is how our cleanroom service works