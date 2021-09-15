In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market in India Like to Reach $1,453.0 Million by 2026
The growth in india IVF market is due to an emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women and an increase in occurrences of gamete donations.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Gender, Procedure, Cycle Type, End User and Offerings: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 ", The India IVF services market Size was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the fertilization process of a woman's egg and a man's sperm, in this process mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a laboratory. Then the fertilized egg is transferred to a uterus. This treatment is for women with the infertility or genetic problems. This technique is used to help a woman become pregnant. Fertilization process means the sperm has attached to and go in the egg. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of an assisted reproductive technology (ART).
The major factor that boost the growth of the India in vitro fertilization services market are such as increase in the infertility rates caused due to surge in stress levels, surge in incidence of fertility-related diseases and changes in lifestyle. Further, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, and increase in occurrences of gamete donations boosts the market. However, low awareness toward this technique in the society are certain factors which hinders the growth of the India IVF services market. Moreover, rise in the prevalence due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
The India IVF services market is segmented based on gender, procedure, cycle type, offering and end user. Based on gender, it is divided into female infertility, male infertility, and both (combined) infertility. Based on procedure, it is classified into intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI-IVF), non-ICSI-IVF, and intrauterine insemination (IUI). Based on cycle type, the market is categorized into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. Based on offering segment is divided into IVF drugs, IVF media and reagents and IVF and IUI services. Based on end user, it is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.
Based on gender, the India in vitro fertilization services market is divided into female fertility, male fertility and other. The female fertility acquired the largest India IVF services market share in 2018 owing to rise in prevalence of female fertility related diseases such as ovulation disorders endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, problems associated with the cervix and damage associated with fallopian tubes, uterus. Furthermore, male fertility is expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in awareness regarding male infertility.
Based on procedures, the India IVF services market is divided into ICSI IVF, Non-ICSI IVF and IUI. The ICSI IVF acquired the largest India IVF services market share in 2018. Furthermore, ICSI IVF is expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period owing to their applicability and utility with respect to IVF procedures.
Based on cycle type, the India IVF services market is divided into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed cycle (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycle. The fresh cycle (non-donor) acquired the largest India IVF services market share in 2018 due to increase in outcome of fresh cycle. In addition, thawed cycle (non-donor) is expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period owing to increase in aware about thawed cycle amongst the population.
Based on end user, the fertility clinics in the end user segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. The fertility clinics segment is the largest and the fastest segment during the forecast period owing to presence of large number of fertility clinics and availability and accessibility of different services related to IVF such as infertility treatment, IVF programs, egg donation, sperm donation, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intra-cytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection (IMSI), and others. Further, fertility clinics are expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period.
Key Findings of the India IVF Services Market :
• By gender, female fertility in India in vitro fertilization services market accounted for largest share in 2018.
• By procedures, ICSI IVF in India IVF services market accounted for largest share in 2018.
• By cycle type, fresh IVF cycles in India in vitro fertilization services market accounted for largest share in 2018.
• By end user, fertility clinics segment in India IVF services market accounted for largest market share in 2018.
• By offering, IVF and IUI Services in India in vitro fertilization services market accounted for largest market share in 2018.
