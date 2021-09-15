Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:14 pm, the suspect approached an exit, at an establishment, with unpaid merchandise. An employee approached the suspect. The suspect assaulted the employee then fled the scene leaving the merchandise behind. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 37 year-old Anthony Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery.

###