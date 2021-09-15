Emerging New Jersey Filmmaker Soon to Release a New Comedy Series

The Gilbert Diaries Carwash Scene

New Jersey Comedy Series about to make a Big Splash

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmakers Frank Modica and Janet Cutugno creators of The Gilbert Diaries TV Series are bringing back comedy you usually only see on classic black and white reruns .In absence of the Golden Age Comedy which still holds up today but not being made anymore, Frank Modica wanted to reignite the form with modern day twists.

Being a fan of The Marx Brothers, Abbot and Costello, The HoneyMooners, and The Three Stooges, Frank took those comedy concepts and combined them with today's modern comedy into this series.

This series “The Gilbert Diaries” captures that feeling again of good clean comedy both verbally and visually funny for any age group.

The Gilbert Diaries has its 1st 2 episodes Officially Selected by Chelsea Film Festival NYC for a World Premier Oct14th to Oct17th 2021. The Gilbert Diaries Pilot Episode and 2nd episode The Gilbert Diaries “Nillianaire” will both be premiered online only for a limited time of 3 days.

The main Character “Gilbert Ferrari”, through his diary writes about all the funny and strange events that happen to him and still happen to him on a recurring basis.

Frank Modica: Producer, Director, Writer of The Gilbert Diaries.

Frank Modica is a film and television actor based in New York, NY. Frank Modica was coached and inspired by his late cousin actor Robert Modica at Robert Modica Acting Studio in New York City 2012. Robert Modica taught the craft to the likes of Broadway legend Marian Seldes, John Turturro, David Duchovny, Louise Lasser , and Rachel Ward. Robert Modica also worked as an actor, with appearances in such films as Francis Ford Coppola's The Rain People (1969), Arthur Hiller's Love Story (1970), Men of Respect (1990) and Fast Food Fast Women (2000), and on such TV series as Kojak and The Equalizer. Frank Modica Jr. was fortunate enough to have Robert Modica take him under his wing. Frank Modica also attended The Philadelphia Acting Studio. He has appeared in a wide range of independent films.

Frank had the opportunity to appear on successful productions, such as Fox TV's Gotham, as well as The Irishman, by Martin Scorsese.

Following his performance in "The Fated," he became a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

Frank is passionate about storytelling, and bringing characters through life with his commitment to acting and performing.

The Gilbert Diaries - Pilot Trailer