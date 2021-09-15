Tejjy Inc. Used Laser Scanning for BIM Project in Baltimore, USA
Point Cloud conversion to 3D BIM model played a significant part in existing building renovation.
We used laser scanning for the vital areas, converted point cloud into a 3D BIM model and provided Facility Management model to the client.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. captured detailed information about building elements in physical space and enabled accurate BIM modeling and coordination at LOD 300 & 400 through Autodesk Recap Software. The 3D scanning process provided by Tejjy Inc. facilitated different stages of commercial construction, including 3D modeling, visualization and quality inspection. Tejjy Inc. developed Laser Scans for 3D modeling of Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire Protection elements of the buildings like walls, windows, doors, curtain walls, floors, roof, structural column, beam, slab, bracing, trusses, framing, ducts, pipes and other equipment.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, VP, Tejjy Inc. stated – "Our Point Cloud conversion to 3D BIM model played a significant part for the renovation of the existing building. We developed necessary elements in 3D, based on individual scan data for the modeling of architectural, structural and MEPFP services of Baltimore project, spread over 10,000 sq. ft. in each floor."
Regarding work scope, a senior BIM modeler of Tejjy Inc. mentioned: "Our BIM modelers captured the existing condition of building levels, with laser scanner in an accurate manner (within 2mm tolerance) and converted to point cloud. The data is then delivered in Autodesk Recap for viewing the construction progress. Our BIM modelers updated missing information, preparing the As-Built model as per site conditions, and the final BIM model for facilities management."
About Project Challenges, Sukh said – "Monitoring of the construction progress and controlling site changes were a bit challenging for us. But, it was essential to have a single source of on-site information for matching the construction schedule. Most information was not updated on the BIM platform. Our client wanted the final deliverable to have a single source of accuracy with all information to make it compliant to COBie Standard for facilities management."
As a solution to the challenge, Tejjy Inc. Project Manager specified – "We used laser scanning for the vital areas, converted point cloud into a 3D BIM model and provided Facility Management model to the client. Our BIM engineers resolved problems for the owners by transferring CAD files into BIM platform, updating exiting BIM model as per site condition and delivering the final BIM model with COBIE standard for facility management."
Using Autodesk Recap, Tejjy Inc. visualized point clouds in a proper way. ReCap Photo - an Autodesk 360 service design facilitated in creating high-resolution 3D data from the photos to visualize and share 3D data. Applying the power of the cloud to the process and storing huge data files, Tejjy Inc. BIM modelers uploaded images on Autodesk 360, creating a 3D mesh model.
To add value to a construction project with Laser Scan to BIM Modeling, consult Tejjy Inc.
