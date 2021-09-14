State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-22

For immediate release: September 14, 2021 (21-203)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In July 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Brittany Rose Anna Francis (NC60538485). Francis stole $1,000 from a client.

Douglas County

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Jill Marie Sackman (RN00112706). Sackman had a romantic and sexual relationship with a former patient, and lived with the former patient.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program, Medical Assistant Program and the Emergency Medical Services Program charged registered nursing assistant, medical assistant-phlebotomist and emergency medical technician Samuel Stewart Miller (NA60270425, PC60973377, ES60614237) with unprofessional conduct. Miller allegedly failed to comply with terms and conditions of a previous agreement including participating in a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In July 2021 the secretary of health immediately suspended the license of certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Moises Edsel Narvaez Elauria (NC60989790, NA60912280) and charged him with unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct. Elauria allegedly sexually assaulted a patient at the adult family home that he owned.

