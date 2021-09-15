Major closures of US 60 scheduled this weekend (Sept. 18-19) in East Valley

PHOENIX – Drivers will need to use alternate routes at times this weekend (Sept. 18-19) when sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) are closed in the East Valley while pavement sealing work is done, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan to use other freeways or local routes while the following closures of US 60 are in place:

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa from 11:55 p.m. Friday to 11:55 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18). Detours : Consider using either segment of eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) to travel beyond the closure. Local traffic also can use eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note : Crews will reopen eastbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Saturday . Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment .

Westbound US 60 closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe from 11:55 p.m. Saturday to 11:55 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19). Detours: Consider using either segment of westbound Loop 202 (Santan or Red Mountain freeways) to travel beyond the closure. Local traffic also can use westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note: Crews will reopen westbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Sunday . Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment.

ADOT has worked in recent years to extend the service life of the asphalt pavement along several sections of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10 and I-17, with sealant treatments. Tanker trucks are used to spray an oil-based sealant on the roadway surface. Crews are able to reopen the freeway once the sealant has had sufficient time to dry. The pavement sealing, also known as a fog seal, helps limit the impacts of weather and traffic on the top layer of asphalt.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.