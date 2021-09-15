Vertical Farming Market: Top Investment Pockets and Winning Strategies 2021-2028
Hydroponics accounts for the majority of market share in the growth mechanism segment, owing to its capability to produce more nutritious eatables in less space consumption”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a latest report titled, “Vertical Farming Market by Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others), Structure (Building Based Vertical Farms and Container Based Vertical Farms) and Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”, which says, the Vertical Farming Market size is growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during forecast period.
— Kishor Kanade
The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global Vertical Farming Market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global Vertical Farming Market share.
The key players profiled in the Vertical Farming Market research report are 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens
These players have adopted various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from this Research Report:
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Vertical Farming Market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall Vertical Farming Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Vertical Farming Market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current Vertical Farming Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Vertical Farming Market share of key vendors.
• The report includes the trends and the Vertical Farming Market share of key vendors.
Vertical Farming Market: Segment Analysis
The global Vertical Farming Market share is segmented on the basis of Component, Structure, Growth Mechanism and Region.
Vertical Farming Market: Regional Scope and Demand Analysis for 2021-2028
Region wise, the Vertical Farming Market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
North America is the second highest revenue contributor to the global vertical farming market, after Asia-Pacific. The market growth is attributed to factors such as alarming rate of water level depletion, presence of drought-stricken states, and increase in environmental concerns.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Vertical Farming Market:
Vertical Farming Market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as effect of COVID-19 on market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Key Market Segments
• By Structure
o Building-based Vertical Farms
o Container-based Vertical Farms
• BY Growth mechnism
o Hydroponics
o Aeroponics
o Aquaponics
• By Component
o Irrigation Component
o Lighting
o Sensor
o Climate Control
o Building Material
Glass greenhouse
Plastic greenhouse
o Others
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
CANADA
MEXICO
o Europe
UK
GERMANY
FRANCE
NETHERLANDS
REST OF EUROPE
o Asia-Pacific
CHINA
INDIA
JAPAN
AUSTRALIA
SINGAPORE
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
o LAMEA
BRAZIL
SAUDI ARABIA
SOUTH AFRICA
REST OF LAMEA
Key Questions Answered in the Vertical Farming Market Research Report:
Q1. At what CAGR, the Global Vertical Farming Market will expand from 2021 – 2028?
Q2. What will be the revenue of Global industry by the end of 2028?
Q3. Which are the factors that drives global industry Growth?
Q4. Who are the leading players in Vertical Farming Market?
Q5. What are the segments of Vertical Farming Market?
Q6. What are the key growth strategies of Vertical Farming Market Players?
Q7. By Application, which segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2021 – 2028?
Q8. By Region, which segment holds a dominant position in 2020 and would maintain the lead over the forecast period?
