Animal Model Market | Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2030.

Global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the market” — Sushant Terdale