Hawaii Options for nonsurgical alternative to orthopedic conditions increase during the pandemic
New clinic offers Hawaii’s only Regenexx laboratory for cellular therapies
The pandemic has ignited interest in alternative means of care and we are here to offer unique approach of holistic healing and health empowerment.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dwight Lin of Hawaii, a Harvard-trained physiatrist, who has been helping patients for more than two decades, opened Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii this month as an independent clinic that specializes in non-surgical solutions for arthritis, joint issues and orthopedic injuries.
With elective surgeries in hospitals canceled amidst strains on the health care system due to COVID-19, the pandemic has caused many to rethink surgery and investigate alternative solutions to sprains, strains and injuries.
“Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii is the first and only clinic that brings the latest technology and approaches to treating orthopedic conditions,” said Dr. Lin. “The pandemic has ignited interest in alternative solutions and causing many to rethink surgery. ”
Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii specializes in treatments including PRP (platelet-rich plasma therapy), BMAC (Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate therapy) that are contain stem cells, Prolotherapy and rehabilitation.
Dr. Dwight Lin is Hawaii's only Regenexx certified doctor and is part of a national physician network with advanced training in orthobiologics in PRP and stem cell technology. Only 1 percent of physicians are accepted into the Rgenexx program.
For more information about Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii, call (808) 528-5500 or visit rmrhonolulu.com.
About Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii
Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii is the leader in non-surgical solutions for arthritis, painful joints and orthopedic injuries. The clinic takes a holistic and progressive approach. Guided by world-leading expertise and exclusive technology that’s only available in Hawaii at Dr. Dwight Lin’s clinic. Treatments focus on solving and healing, not masking the pain or the ability to feel it. Thousands of patients have chosen the clinic's minimally invasive, nonsurgical treatments.
