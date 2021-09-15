Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,503 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Options for nonsurgical alternative to orthopedic conditions increase during the pandemic

Hawaii's only clinic with most advanced technology for therapies that contain stem cells

New clinic offers Hawaii’s only Regenexx laboratory for cellular therapies

The pandemic has ignited interest in alternative means of care and we are here to offer unique approach of holistic healing and health empowerment.”
— Dr. Dwight Lin
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dwight Lin of Hawaii, a Harvard-trained physiatrist, who has been helping patients for more than two decades, opened Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii this month as an independent clinic that specializes in non-surgical solutions for arthritis, joint issues and orthopedic injuries.

With elective surgeries in hospitals canceled amidst strains on the health care system due to COVID-19, the pandemic has caused many to rethink surgery and investigate alternative solutions to sprains, strains and injuries.

“Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii is the first and only clinic that brings the latest technology and approaches to treating orthopedic conditions,” said Dr. Lin. “The pandemic has ignited interest in alternative solutions and causing many to rethink surgery. ”

Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii specializes in treatments including PRP (platelet-rich plasma therapy), BMAC (Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate therapy) that are contain stem cells, Prolotherapy and rehabilitation.

Dr. Dwight Lin is Hawaii's only Regenexx certified doctor and is part of a national physician network with advanced training in orthobiologics in PRP and stem cell technology. Only 1 percent of physicians are accepted into the Rgenexx program.

For more information about Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii, call (808) 528-5500 or visit rmrhonolulu.com.

###

About Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii

Regenerative Medicine & Rehabilitation of Hawaii is the leader in non-surgical solutions for arthritis, painful joints and orthopedic injuries. The clinic takes a holistic and progressive approach. Guided by world-leading expertise and exclusive technology that’s only available in Hawaii at Dr. Dwight Lin’s clinic. Treatments focus on solving and healing, not masking the pain or the ability to feel it. Thousands of patients have chosen the clinic's minimally invasive, nonsurgical treatments.

Jacque
Transcendence Pacific
+1 619-961-5553
jacque@transcendencepacific.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hawaii Options for nonsurgical alternative to orthopedic conditions increase during the pandemic

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.