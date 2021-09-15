Submit Release
Pax­ton Secures Tem­po­rary Restrain­ing Order Against Paris ISD in Mask Man­date Lawsuit

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that a Lamar County district court issued a temporary restraining order against Paris ISD regarding its unlawful mask mandate. The court agreed with General Paxton that the district lacks “authority to issue or enforce a facemask mandate in light of Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38” and prohibited the district from enforcing its mandate as long as GA-38 remains in effect. This is the second recent win for the rule of law in Texas after the Fort Worth Court of Appeals reinstated a temporary injunction against Fort Worth ISD’s mask mandate.

“The law is clear, and this superintendent knows this, yet he has no issue continuing to waste precious state resources on impossible lawsuits instead of providing for his students,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This temporary restraining order is just the first step in restoring order to our great state and ending this disruption from rogue local officials.”

Read the temporary restraining order here.

