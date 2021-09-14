Updated With Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:07 am, the suspects entered an establishment, at the listed location, and attempted to steal merchandise. The victim, an employee, attempted to stop the suspects. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim, then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/otvL3LMTH90

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.