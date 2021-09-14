Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2600 Block of Jasper Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the 2600 Block of Jasper Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:18 am, the victim was inside of their residence at the listed location. The suspect approached the outside of the listed location, brandished a handgun, and shot into the residence. The victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/xywZwqJR_eg

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.