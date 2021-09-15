Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 3200 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:05 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 41 year-old Marshall Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###