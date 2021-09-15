Inmedix raises $31,470 to support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s Hospital

5th Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament (2021)

5th Annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament sets its all-time record.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix continued its effort to support kids with arthritis with its 5th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Golf Club at Newcastle on Monday, August 30, 2021. Over the past five years, the tournament has donated nearly $70,000 for research and other pressing needs at the Pediatric Rheumatology division of the University of Washington at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“This year, our friends and golfers really came through,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO and Co-founder. “Inmedix has worked very hard to discover new strategies to combat the devastating consequences of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and nearly 80 other inflammatory autoimmune diseases in adults.”

“I wish we could do more for these children and their parents,” continued Dr. Holman, also Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “Until we can, Inmedix will support those on the front lines who conduct cutting edge research and provide exceptional clinical care for kids with arthritis.”

“On behalf of the division of pediatric rheumatology we would like to thank Dr. Holman and Inmedix for their fundraising efforts and generous donation,” said Natalie Rosenwasser MD, pediatric rheumatologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “These funds are specifically dedicated to pediatric rheumatology research and will go toward the advancement of knowledge and ultimately better treatment for children with rheumatic illness. We look forward to supporting the hospital’s mission with hope and care to cure these chronic diseases.”

Inmedix is bringing two important advances to medicine: bloodless, cloud-based clinical diagnostics and immuno-autonomics - the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Fight-or-flight stress can drive autoimmune disease to excess and contribute to treatment resistance. With its cloud based ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress state as a factor impacting immune function, driving disease severity, and limiting superior treatment outcomes in patients with autoimmune diseases.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS stress profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.