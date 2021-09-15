Darren Butterfield-Manchester Celebrates a Successful Financial Year 2020 despite the Pandemic

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren Butterfield-Manchester has marked his firm’s success in the financial year 2020 with celebration. His firm, which was only founded four years ago, has rapidly grown to enjoy massive success. He founded the firm using his personal savings and drove its growth to about $30 million worth of investable assets. With over ten years of experience in the industry, his expertise helped him secure over $100 million in investable assets by the time of the launch. He envisions hitting the billion-dollar mark by 2025 and given his client portfolio and ambition, the firm has a promising future. In 2018, the year he founded the firm, he was able to return over 150% shorting bitcoin by doing a thorough market analysis and great timing. The firm has experienced exponential growth in spite of the economic regression brought on by the pandemic.

Darren’s asset management firm was founded out of his passion for the finance industry which developed during his formative years. He attended university and emerged top of his class receiving a degree in finance. He then invested over a decade working for top investment banks in the region where he polished his skills. During this time, he got hands-on experience on a wide range of financial services such as advising clients on safe and efficient investment opportunities, underwriting, risk and wealth management, and trading. He also learned how to manage clients through interacting with the vast client portfolio the institutions attended to.

He also holds several relevant certifications such as Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Fund Specialist (CFS), and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). His success is attributed to years of hard work, commitment, and resilience. Coming from a poor background, he had to work hard for years to be able to set up the firm. His success in the academic field and exemplary performance at work earned him bonuses and multiple awards which he used to set up. The firm provides a range of financial services including cryptocurrency, equity, and commodities trading.

One of his strategies for keeping his firm profitable is through the use of the latest cutting-edge technology in his operations. He recently invested over $5 million dollars in acquiring the latest technology to facilitate trading through the use of accurate and specific algorithms and market analysis. This has improved his firm's efficiency by accurately monitoring price movements and volatility in the market. With this information, he and his team are able to predict the best times to buy and sell, reduce risks and minimize losses on investments.

As an environmentalist, he has incorporated environmentally friendly beliefs and practices in his firm. A significant portion of his firm's holdings is invested in stocks that are committed to reducing carbon footprint such as companies that generate renewable energy. Other investments are in solar and wind energy and the famous Tesla which is known for its eco-friendly solutions. This move is strategic not only for the environment but is set to benefit his clients as well. With the whole world and especially the US shifting its focus towards combating climate change, stocks in this market are predicted to soar as demand for clean, renewable energy is expected to increase significantly. It also provides the perfect investment opportunity for clients who care about the environment to have their money contribute towards building the kind of environment they desire.

The firm's profits are also invested in philanthropic acts which Darren participates in. He runs a nonprofit charity organization that aims to help children from poor backgrounds have access to education. As someone who knows what it's like to lack, he dedicates his time and finances to ensure that he can help as many children as he can. Growing up, his family was poor, and getting food and on the table as well as education was a struggle. However, his commitment and exceptional performance in academics helped him change his financial situation and that of his family. Through the foundation, he hopes to positively impact the life of every child. Since its inception, the foundation has already disbursed over $4 million to offer assistance to children from poor households across America. Darren plans to grow his reach through expanding the organization and has already set aside $2 million to facilitate the scale-up.

Darren is a fund manager whose main office is in London U.K. His firm employs five finance experts and is focused on equities, commodities, and crypto. With the success the firm has had in London, he plans to set up a branch in New York with the office based in Manhattan and directly linked to the London office. This move aims to offer the American market investment opportunities with investment assets starting as low as $50,000. Darren has been featured on Ideamensch and Dotcom Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.darrenbutterfieldmanchester.com/