TDOT Contractor Completes First Phase of I-75 at I-24 Interchange Modification in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – TDOT contract crews have completed the phase one project of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification in Hamilton County on time and within budget. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. was the contractor for the $132.6 million dollar project that began construction in June of 2019 and was completed in August of 2021. The project contained eleven bridges, seventeen retaining walls, one noise wall, several grading, drainage, ITS, and lighting improvements, and paving. The project was constructed using an alternative project delivery method known as design-build; it combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project – including design, right-of-way acquisition, regulatory permit approvals, utility relocation, and construction – into a single contract.

“The overwhelming success of this project was due in part to a well-defined project scope, timely communication efforts, and exceptional coordination at all levels.” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “TDOT continues to effectively utilize the design-build concept to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes. We’d also like to thank our many partners including the Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Chattanooga, the City of East Ridge, C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., Barge Design Solutions, Inc., Neel-Schaffer, and Thompson Engineering who were all instrumental in our success.”

The phase two project of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification has been funded for FY 2022-2023 and is expected to be under contract by the end of 2022, meaning drivers should see construction underway on phase two in Spring of 2023. Phase two will also be constructed using the design-build alternative delivery method. For more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #