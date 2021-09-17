Regional Supply Leads the Way with Digital Printing Supplies

Regional Supply offers a variety of products and services for whatever project you may be working on, including digital printing.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital printing has revolutionized the sign industry. Regional Supply offers the supplies and equipment you need to stock your shop with the latest in digital printing - products like premiere print media, overlaminate, inks, and mounting adhesives.

“Here at Regional Supply, we strive to offer a variety of products for your project needs, " said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply, “Digital printing and the accompanying supplies have been one of our most requested products for years now. It is fun to see all of the different creative uses our customers come up with.”

Digital Print Media

Wide-format digital printing has completely changed the sign industry and provided many new options. With the ability to print on adhesive vinyl, banners, fabric, paper, and other materials you can create graphics for vehicles, walls, windows, floors and so much more.

Most materials are compatible for printing with eco/solvent, UV and latex ink. You will want to check each product individually for ink compatibility.

- Vehicle wrap kits

- Banners

- Window and wall graphic media

- Fabric and textile media

- Translucent media

- Bus transit and changeable media

- And more

Regional Supply offers a variety of overlaminates and adhesives to meet any digital printing need.

Inks offered by Regional Supply:

- Eco/solvent

- Latex

- Dye sublimation

- UV

- Pigment (water-based)

Regional Supply also offers replacement parts for the following brands of printers:

- Roland

- HP

- Epson

- Canon

- Direct Color System

This variety along with the professional assistance offered by Regional Supply is part of what keeps customers coming back year after year.

One returning Regional Supply customer said, “Very helpful crew and prices are fair. I've been using these guys for a few years now. They are very knowledgeable about everything in this industry. They're honest and they're happy to help the little guys like me. I’ll be with these guys for the foreseeable future.”

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks, and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge of the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery, and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

