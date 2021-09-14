Submit Release
Entry Deadline Nearing for 2022 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest

NASHVILLE --- The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine.

All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. In the past, the calendar had been the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine and began in August. The new format will begin in January 2022 and run through December 2022.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

            Entries may be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife

            Calendar Issue

            Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

            5107 Edmondson Pike

            Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

---TWRA---

