Returned big game and sage grouse tags go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT on Thursday, Sept. 16

Idaho Fish and Game will sell returned big game tags and sage grouse tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Sept. 16. Tags can be purchased on a first-come, first served basis at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, or by calling (800) 554-8685. A list of available tags is available on the Nonresident License and Tag webpage.

Nonresident hunters

If a nonresident does not have a deer or elk tag, then the nonresident may be able to purchase a first tag and possibly a second tag during this sale. The current nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and all deer units still apply to returned tags purchased by nonresidents. Adult nonresident fees are $351.75 for deer tags and $651.75 for elk tags.

Resident hunters buying second tags

Residents can purchase a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag. Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones and deer units do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available deer tags can be used statewide and available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $301.75 for a deer tag, or $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same deer and elk tag fees as nonresidents.

Capped Elk Zone Tags: A resident or nonresident can purchase nonresident tags returned from a capped elk zone as long as the cap is not sold out. Only residents can purchase a returned resident capped elk zone tag.

Elk Zones ineligible for any Second Tags: Elk City.

Deer Units ineligible for any Second Tags: 10, 10A, 12, 16A, 17, 19 and 20.

For more information go to the Nonresident License and Tag webpage or call (208) 334-2592.