U.S. Department of Education Announces Return-to-School Road Trip to Spotlight Safe Return to In-Person Learning

On Monday, Sept. 20, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will launch the “Return to School Road Trip,” a bus tour to showcase students and communities safely returning to in-person learning. Throughout the tour, Secretary Cardona, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, and local school leaders will join students, parents, educators, and school communities for events that highlight schools and communities that have safely welcomed students back to in-person learning.

The “Return to School Road Trip” will feature stops in: Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Palatine and Chicago, Illinois; Kendallville, Indiana; Toledo, Ohio; and Mt. Pleasant, Lansing, Detroit, and Canton, Michigan. Secretary Cardona will visit students from pre-kindergarten through higher education, highlighting how students, families, and the educators and staff who serve them across the country are excited and ready for safe in-person learning this fall.

“The best part of fall is welcoming students back for a new school year, and I’m thrilled to be traveling across the Midwest to celebrate the return to safe in-person learning,” said Secretary Cardona. “The return to school this year is more special than ever, after many of our nation’s students have been disconnected from their peers, educators, classrooms, school communities and learning routines for over a year. I’m excited to kick off our Return to School Road Trip next week, where we will meet with students of all ages, dedicated educators and school staff, and community leaders doing critical work to bring students back to in-person learning safely this fall.”

Last month, the Department released its “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap includes three “Landmark” priorities that schools, districts, and communities are encouraged to focus on to ensure all students are set up for success in the 2021-2022 school year. These include: (1) prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff, and educators, (2) building school communities and supporting students’ social, emotional, and mental health, and (3) accelerating academic achievement.

Many of the schools and communities featured in the tour have successfully implemented the priorities within the Roadmap and have used federal pandemic relief funds to support these efforts.

The American Rescue Plan provided more than $130 billion in K-12 emergency relief funds that can be used to support the safe return to in-person learning, including by improving ventilation systems, encouraging vaccinations, performing testing and contact tracing, and using CDC-recommended strategies like universal indoor masking; as well as address the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students.

Additionally, the American Rescue Plan provided $40 billion in relief funds to institutions of higher education to provide direct relief to students and support the safe reopening of colleges and universities across the country. The Road Trip will highlight how those resources have enabled communities to bring students back into classrooms where they can reengage with their classmates and teachers, participate in extracurriculars, and access the critical social, emotional, and mental health supports that schools provide.

In addition to the Roadmap and the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden Administration has taken a series of steps to help schools and communities recover from the pandemic and build back better:

Preliminary details about bus tour activities are listed below. Additional information and exact timing for each site will be released the day prior to the tour stop. Many of the events will include a press availability with Secretary Cardona and local leaders.

To RSVP for stops on the tour, please email press@ed.gov. Follow the bus tour on social media at #BackTogether.

EVENT 1 TOPIC: Return to School pep rally WHEN: Monday morning, Sept. 20 WHERE: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

EVENT 2 TOPIC: Celebrating public service WHEN: Monday afternoon, Sept. 20 WHERE: Madison, Wisconsin

EVENT 3 TOPIC: Celebrating teachers and support staff WHEN: Monday evening, Sept. 20 WHERE: Milwaukee

EVENT 4 TOPIC: Spotlighting academic excellence WHEN: Tuesday morning, Sept. 21 WHERE: Palatine, Illinois

EVENT 5 TOPIC: College access, opportunity, and career development for students WHEN: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 21 WHERE: Chicago

EVENT 6 TOPIC: Adult education and literacy WHEN: Wednesday morning, Sept. 22 WHERE: Kendallville, Indiana

EVENT 7 TOPIC: Youth sports and extracurricular events WHEN: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22 WHERE: Toledo, Ohio

EVENT 8 TOPIC: Support for Tribal Colleges and Universities WHEN: Thursday morning, Sept. 23 WHERE: Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

EVENT 9 TOPIC: Early childhood education WHEN: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 WHERE: Lansing, Michigan

EVENT 10 TOPIC: Family literacy WHEN: Thursday evening, Sept. 23 WHERE: Detroit

EVENT 11 TOPIC: Return to School visit WHEN: Friday morning, Sept. 24 WHERE: Canton, Michigan