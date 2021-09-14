Wolf Administration Celebrates Opening of New Affordable Rental Units Made Possible Through State Funding

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Business Financing and Workforce Development Carol Kilko today joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of State Street Crossing, a new housing development made possible through targeted commonwealth investments.

“Projects like the one we are celebrating today open doors for communities—turning unused facilities into productive new spaces, providing affordable housing for residents, and breathing new life into neighborhoods,” said Deputy Secretary Kilko. “From environmental remediation to building assistance, these complex, critical projects show that it truly takes a village to inspire change, and DCED is happy to play a role in the evolution and revitalization of the City of York.”

In 2017, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of York received nearly $1.7 million in Industrial Sites Reuse funding to remediate the former Danskin clothing manufacturing facility—a 4.21 acre site—to remove asbestos containing materials, contamination debris, demolition debris as well as other hazardous materials. The project also received $900,000 in HOME funding from the City of York, a reservation of 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, and $1.26 million in PHARE – Housing Trust Funds.

The redeveloped site includes seven residential buildings consisting of 56 affordable housing units, a community building, a playground, and a community kitchen. The residences include six one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom units, 24 three-bedroom units, and three four-bedroom units. The apartments are available at a variety of income tiers, and will include a modern kitchen with dishwasher and a washer and dryer in every home.

The project site has been unused since 2009 when the Danskin Factory closed and was acquired by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of York in 2015. The redevelopment team included Innova Services Corp., WRT, RGS Associates, EG Stoltzfus, Developer Assistance Company, Hillman Consulting LLC, and ECS Mid-Atlantic.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

