When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Committed to the quality of its products and out of an abundance of caution, SEVIROLI FOODS, INC, of Bellmawr, NJ is recalling H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells - 22 oz due to potential presence of foreign material in product (Metal). Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause physical injury. The affected products were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.

The issue was discovered on September 09, 2021, after H-E-B was notified of four customer complaints. All product related to this recall has been removed from H-E-B store shelves.

The following products, with the specific lot numbers, are subject to recall:

Item # UPC # Item Description Lot Code Sell by Date 796702 041220771110 HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells - 22 oz 2 1208 07/27/22

Code is located on the back of the back, upper left corner. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Media questions please contact Valentino Lucio news@heb.com