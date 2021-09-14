Submit Release
Sinkhole near Rock River closes US 30/287 to local traffic only

U.S. Highway 30/287 between Medicine Bow and Bosler is open to local traffic only after a 4-foot sinkhole was discovered at about mile marker 290 early this morning.

A detour will be in place in Rock River for all traffic around the affected area. Use caution and obey all posted speed limits and other traffic control.

The estimated reopening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is still investigating the sinkhole and how to repair or mitigate any damages it may have caused.

