Louise Smith, Hairdresser, Dies After Cheap Weight Loss Surgery in Iran Goes Wrong

Louise Smith Dr. Robert Kotler

“Her family say they are 'in the dark' over the circumstances of her death on July 28.”

There may be some lessons. Right now, we have no knowledge of the "Why "and the "How".

Possibilities are some previously unrecognized medical conditions; the anesthetic; excess blood loss during or after surgery; blood clots that formed in the legs and spread to the lungs; over-medication. And, others, of course. While complications can occur, death from cosmetic surgery is very rare and usually is a consequence of some element of the total care being inadequate. Here is the short list of the components of care which ideally are First Class, not Economy Class.

1. The procedure is performed in a licensed, certified or accredited facility. In the US, Medicare and the various states’ departments of health and private accrediting agencies award their “OK” after a very thorough evaluation of every aspect of the surgical facility’s structure, equipment and functioning systems such as accreditation of surgeons who seek to work in such facilities. The safety standards for an outpatient facility must be equivalent to a hospital.

2. The anesthesia has been conducted by a fully trained, board-certified doctor anesthesiologist or Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). Typically, the latter work under the MD- anesthesiologist. The key question: “Who was at the controls?” Not good if the surgeon also assumed that critical role.

3. There is proper professional post-operative care. In sophisticated medical locales, there are professional recovery facilities that care for post-cosmetic surgery patients for one or several days. “Hotels with nurses”. These facilities offer 24-hour nursing care, full meal service and transportation from the surgical facility and to the doctor’s office. It is important after some, but not all procedures. The key mission is that the nursing staff is the surgeon’s eyes and ears monitoring the patient’s vital signs, providing wound care and all supporting services.

4. The surgeon’s qualifications and accreditation. Board certification is the standard by which the medical profession recognizes a fully-trained graduate of an approved residency program. There are some practitioners, perhaps not board certified, who conduct procedures that are beyond the scope of their education and training. All patients should want a board-certified surgeon who has passed the tests and practices within the established confines of his or her specialty.

Yes, cost is an issue for all this. In life, there is always a price for quality. Cosmetic surgery is no different. High-quality surgeons invest in superior staff, a proper and safe surgical facility and provide appropriate care after surgery. When any of those elements are not present because there has been a shaving of quality service and or equipment to match a low price, the risks go up. Sometimes, saving a few dollars can be extraordinarily expensive.

-----

