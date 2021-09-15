Intelligent Waves LLC Taps Amy Wood as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

Submit Release
RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves LLC, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, has announced today that Amy Wood has joined as new Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Wood will support Intelligent Waves’ continued growth and will lead the company’s Finance department.

Amy Wood brings to Intelligent Waves nearly 25 years of successful, growth-oriented, profitable portfolio leadership, including financial management, operations, administration, and business development. Wood has exceptional programmatic and financial expertise working across a wide range of government contractors. From small start-ups to world-renowned firms such as EDS. Throughout her career, she’s held roles including CFO, General Manager, and P/L leader. Wood’s unique insights into operational performance and financial management make her an invaluable asset to the aggressive growth and evolution of Intelligent Waves.

Tony Crescenzo, President of Intelligent Waves LLC, commented, “We are excited to add Amy Wood to our executive leadership team. Amy’s proven track record in growth-oriented financing in the federal contracting space will be a valuable asset in helping IW meet its growth objectives.”
Wood received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA. She is also a CPA licensed in Virginia.

About Intelligent Waves LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

