Critically Acclaimed Series Purgatory Returns Thursday September 16th on Popstar!TV

The second season of Purgatory will begin airing on September 16, 2021, on Popstar!TV.

The Season Two conclusion reveals all.

The terror continues.

Thursday September 16th.

Sneak peek 12 noon PT, then 9pm ET/9pm PT.

Download Popstar!TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire, iOS, and Android for FREE! Or watch the live Popstar! TV stream on STIRR, PLEX, LOCALNOW. In the UK and Europe, check your local systems! Popstar!TV is expanding to Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Phillips Smart TVs.

Based on the hit Armenian mystery drama series of the same name (it’s the most googled Armenian TV show!), Purgatory is about a group of strangers who are invited to Shambala, a remote winter resort, for the New Year's Eve festivities. One person, however, has plans that don't involve celebrating. The second season of Purgatory will begin airing on September 16, 2021, on Popstar!TV.

