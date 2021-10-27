Dr. Thomas H. Milhorat’s book “The Devil’s Dance” is a stirring tale of a man who’s dealing with a disease with no cure
“The Devil’s Dance” by Dr. Thomas H. Milhorat is an engrossing life story of a pianist who developed a disease that affects his passion for playing music.
To be able to share a story, that although is fictional still has a lot of truth surrounding it, is something I view as extremely meaningful and paramount.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Devil’s Dance”: an engaging novel that is filled with truth on how an incurable disease causes pain and grievances to many people. The book shares a meaningful story of Harry’s life where everyone can find a way to strengthen their hope and faith in life. “The Devil’s Dance” is the creation of published author Dr. Thomas H. Milhorat, a doctor who is passionate about writing and has an interest in doing other stuff like golf and fishing. He’s also a man who never fails to spend time with his family.
Milhorat writes, “The Devil’s Dance is a gripping story about a concert pianist who soon develops a disease that begins to interfere with his ability to play. The story follows Harry as his life progresses, digresses, and regresses. Its inspiration comes from the author, Dr. Thomas Milhorat’s medical knowledge from his long-lasting neurosurgeon career that began in the early ’60s and ended with Dr. Milhorat’s retirement in 2011. Dr. Milhorat was the Chief of Neurosurgery at Downstate Medical Center and Northshore Hospital.”
Milhorat’s new book is a compendium of the author’s personal experience of witnessing the agony and atrocity the chronic illness has brought upon many people.
This heart-touching book of Dr. Thomas H. Milhorat unfolds an awakening lesson of faith and hope, so readers will be inspired to always look at the brighter side of life no matter how their lives get dark and tough.
